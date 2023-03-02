Senior Connect
Carolina Beach PD urging residents to be on the lookout for ‘outstanding warrant’ scam

The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a scam...
The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a scam designed to make members of the community believe they have an outstanding warrant with the CBPD.(KTTC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a scam designed to make members of the community believe they have an outstanding warrant with the CBPD.

According to the announcement, residents have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of the CBPD. The scam callers then request money in order to resolve an “outstanding warrant for arrest.”

“These calls are scams, and no money should be paid to these callers. If you receive a suspicious phone call threatening your arrest or demanding payment for an outstanding warrant or traffic violation, please hang up immediately. If your personal information has been utilized, or you have given money, please call our non-emergency phone number at 910-562-6120 to make a report,” stated the release from CBPD.

