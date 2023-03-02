Brunswick Community College to offer dental assisting program

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks to a $424,850 state grant, Brunswick Community College will offer a Dental Assisting program starting in Fall 2023.

Students will complete the practical parts of their training at the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine Community Service Learning Center in Bolivia.

“We are incredibly excited to offer this new opportunity to our students and community,” said Dr. Kevin Lee, BCC’s Vice President of Academic Affairs & Chief Academic Officer. “Our partnership with ECU will provide a unique opportunity for our students to learn in a clinical lab setting with actual patients, right here in Brunswick County. Combined with classroom instruction, students can sit for certification in just two semesters.”

The program will have 12 students per semester with 325 instructional hours. The award was a high-cost workforce grant from the State Board of Community Colleges.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.