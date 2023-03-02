4-All Day of Service slated for March 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, March 3, you will have the opportunity to talk to a lawyer for free.

WECT and the N.C Bar Association are hosting the 4-All telethon from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be connected to a qualified attorney who will speak with you free of charge.

The number to call will be added to this story shortly before the event begins Friday.

