4-All Day of Service slated for March 3

On Friday, March 3, you will have the opportunity to talk to a lawyer for free.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, March 3, you will have the opportunity to talk to a lawyer for free.

WECT and the N.C Bar Association are hosting the 4-All telethon from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be connected to a qualified attorney who will speak with you free of charge.

The number to call will be added to this story shortly before the event begins Friday.

