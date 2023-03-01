Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after crashing her car into a Myrtle Beach pond Tuesday.

According to Myrtle Beach police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrelson Blvd., near Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The child was able to get out of the vehicle, but officers jumped into the pond to break the windows and pull the driver out.

Police took Kara Morgan Cribb, 34, into custody. She is charged with a DUI, reckless driving, and child endangerment.

