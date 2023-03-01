Wilmington PD: Man accused of hitting person with car after robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly hit a person with his car on Dogwood Lane on Feb. 16.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had just stolen items from a nearby store and was trying to flee in his vehicle when another male walked up in front of the vehicle, attempting to stop him. The suspect accelerated and attempted to drive over the citizen. The victim jumped on the hood of the car before falling off. He sustained injuries during this incident,” said the WPD in a release.

On March 1, detectives with the WPD arrested 36-year-old Brian Hodgin in connection to the incident.

He was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Hit and Run, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and is being held under a $125,000 secured bond at the county jail.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.