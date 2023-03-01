Walterboro convenience store clerk picks winning ticket for customer

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman walked out of a convenience store with the winning $100,000 lottery ticket after letting the clerk at the store pick out the ticket.

The player was at the I-95 and 64 Shell on Bells Highway in Walterboro, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

She had an extra $5 and asked the clerk to print her a lottery ticket. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket the clerk decided on won the customer the game’s top prize, the news release stated.

The customer is buying a new home with the winnings.

“It was wonderful,” the winner said.

The I-95 and 64 Shell on Bells Highway received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

