Walterboro convenience store clerk picks winning ticket for customer

The player was at the I-95 and 64 Shell on Bells Highway in Walterboro, according to a news...
The player was at the I-95 and 64 Shell on Bells Highway in Walterboro, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman walked out of a convenience store with the winning $100,000 lottery ticket after letting the clerk at the store pick out the ticket.

The player was at the I-95 and 64 Shell on Bells Highway in Walterboro, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

She had an extra $5 and asked the clerk to print her a lottery ticket. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket the clerk decided on won the customer the game’s top prize, the news release stated.

The customer is buying a new home with the winnings.

“It was wonderful,” the winner said.

The I-95 and 64 Shell on Bells Highway received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

