Two-vehicle accident closes lane on intersection of S College Rd and Wilshire Blvd

Two-vehicle accident diverted traffic on intersection of S College Rd and Wilshire Blvd
Two-vehicle accident diverted traffic on intersection of S College Rd and Wilshire Blvd(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident closed down one of the lanes at the intersection of South College Rd and Wilshire Blvd.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time.

Traffic was being diverted from South College to Wilshire Boulevard’s northbound lane.

The road is now open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

