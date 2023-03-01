Tech Talk: Setting aside ‘device free’ time everyday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As personal electronic devices have increased in accessibility, users may be shocked to learn how much time a day they spend staring at a screen.

With March 3 being National Unplug Day this year, Jessica Vinoverski, with U.S. Cellular, discussed tips and strategies to cut back on daily screen time.

“We don’t have to start off big, just kind of like working out, to start from the basics,” she explained. “Five minutes, five hours, five days, work your way up. It’s a fun little experiment just to put that technology down and take a break from the digital world.”

Working your way up to setting aside devices for longer durations of time can be challenging, which is why utilizing built-in tools can be highly useful. The Focus mode on iPhone can help those who want to cut back on screen time, while still being available to receive important messages.

“Find what works best for you. Sometimes that might be ‘Oh, you went out on a date night, and there’s a babysitter at home with your children,’ leave those notifications from your babysitter to come through called Focus on your iPhone. You can even get more sleep by turning on that notification. So any notifications that are important will still come through to you.”

Vinoverski explained that those who spend more than five hours a day on a device should attempt the device-free challenge. But the tips shared can benefit anyone who is trying to spend more time focused on the things around them.

“You’ll realize how much time you have back in your day too, where you can enjoy things outside. You know, breathe some fresh air, hang out with some friends, go out to dinner, things like that.”

