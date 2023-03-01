Water and sewer rates may raise to finance $55 million for sewer plant expansion in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen met on March 1 to discuss ways to finance the estimated $55 million price tag on the Mulberry Branch Sewer Plant Expansion project.

“Delays in construction of the Mulberry Branch Project may cause future capacity issues that could negatively affect plant operations, permit compliance, and the ability to permit future development throughout the majority of the county,” states a request from Brunswick County Deputy Director of Design and Construction Brent Lockamy.

The request says that delays in the project could cause construction delays both near Southport and even other parts of the county, such as Shallotte, Bolivia and Sunset Beach.

First Tyron Advisors gave a presentation to the board with a proposal; which includes a $30 million state revolving fund loan and $25 million in revenue bonds. These would then be paid over the next 20 to 25 years.

To make sure this happens, First Tyron recommended rate increases of 10 percent from 2024 to 2026, 3 percent from 2027 to 2028 and 1 percent increases after that. First Tyron says this would allow for the city to maintain its ideal ratios for debt service coverage and days cash on hand.

The revenue for the system has increased from $3.6 million in 2018 to $6.9 million in 2022, and First Tyron says revenues need to grow to $9 million in 2027.

You can find Southport’s meeting agendas on its website.

