Shiloh Columbia Fire Department battle 58-acre fire on US 421, warn about heavy smoke

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILARD, N.C. (WECT) - Shiloh Columbia Fire Department battled a 58-acre fire on HWY 421 between Shiloh Rd and Point Caswell Rd that started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the wildfire was caused by a previous leaf burning when the fire revitalized and spread.

The fire is currently contained and officials say there is no imminent danger to the surrounding areas.

Drivers are advised to be aware of heavy smoke in the area.

