Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a death Tuesday evening in Robeson County.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators along with deputies are investigating in the 2000 block of Highway 72 West in Lumberton.

Details are limited at this time, Sheriff Wilkins said more details are forthcoming

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.