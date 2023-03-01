Senior Connect
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County

Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a death Tuesday evening in Robeson County.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators along with deputies are investigating in the 2000 block of Highway 72 West in Lumberton.

Details are limited at this time, Sheriff Wilkins said more details are forthcoming

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

