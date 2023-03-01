Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Phil Cordeiro chosen to fill vacant seat on Pender County Board of Education

Phil Cordeiro will be sworn in to the Pender County Board of Education on March 21
Phil Cordeiro will be sworn in to the Pender County Board of Education on March 21(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Phil Cordeiro will be sworn in later this month to fill the vacant position on the Pender County Board of Education after being selected by the Pender County GOP.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to help Pender County Schools continue its pursuit of scholastic achievement -- our community has an exciting future ahead.” Cordeiro said. “I appreciate Pender County’s diversity, from east to west, as someone who was raised on a small family farm in a rural community.”

The seat was left vacant after Brad George was selected to join the Board of Commissioners following Jimmy Tate’s departure.

He was born in the California central valley as the youngest of five sons to his Portuguese immigrant parents. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps while he was an undergraduate and later retired at the rank of Major.

“Mr. Cordeiro holds a baccalaureate degree in political science conferred by the University of California at Berkeley, and master’s degrees in public administration and accounting -- both conferred by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also a member of the UNC School of Government’s alumni association and volunteers in support of local government education in North Carolina,” said Pender County Schools in a release.

In local government, Cordeiro has served as a budget analyst with Wilmington, a finance officer with Hillsborough and as town manager for Youngsville. He moved to private practice as a consultant and is a certified public accountant in North Carolina.

He will be sworn in at the Board of Education meeting on March 21.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.

Latest News

The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Final arguments to begin after Murdaugh jury visit to Moselle property
Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Southport
Water and sewer rates may raise to finance $55 million for sewer plant expansion in Southport
Brunswick County has sent an alert to the public about a scam involving letters claiming to be...
Brunswick Co. alerts public to scam involving letters from fictitious “tax assessment securities” division