Pender Co. stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two businesses in Pender County have been cited for selling alcohol to minors, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

A compliance check was completed with 17 stores by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement on February 23.

At the end of the check, the Phoenix Mart on U.S. 421 in Burgaw and the San Juan Mixtepec Restaurante Y Tienda in Rocky Point were both cited.

