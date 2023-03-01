Senior Connect
paws4people, Wrightsville Beach Brewery to host 'Dog of the Year' beer release event

paws4people and Wrightsville Beach Brewery will host a release event for the special edition...
paws4people and Wrightsville Beach Brewery will host a release event for the special edition beer can dedicated to the “Dog of the Year” contest winner.(paws4people)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people and Wrightsville Beach Brewery will host a release event for the special edition beer can dedicated to the “Dog of the Year” contest winner on Saturday, March 4.

Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest, which ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 and raised over $30,000 for the foundation.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the brewery, located at 6201 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. Jared Michael Cline will perform live music from 2 to 5 p.m.

“This special edition beer can with winner of the contest, Josie, will go fast, so come out and grab yours before they are all gone!” stated the paws4people release.

For more information about paws4people, please visit their website.

Along with the specialty beer can, Josie and her family also received:

  • An artist drawing of Josie
  • $500 in cash
  • A $100 gift certificate to Wrightsville Beach Brewery
  • A mini photography session with Samantha Ann Photography
  • A framed, commemorative art work of beer can film
See also: paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest
Josie received over 5,700 votes to win the contest.
Josie received over 5,700 votes to win the contest.(Samantha Ann Photography/paws4people)

