One hospitalized after 18-wheeler and car crash in Columbus County

18-wheeler accident on Andrew Jackson HWY
18-wheeler accident on Andrew Jackson HWY(Steve Camlin)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A person was hospitalized after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car at the intersection of Andrew Jackson HWY West and Water Tank Rd on Wednesday.

At around 4:18 p.m., the 18-wheeler and Toyota Camry were traveling west when the tractor-trailer pulled over towards the Camry. The Camry was run off the road and hit an embankment. It then flipped and rolled, finally landing in an upright position.

According to officials with Acme-Delco Fire Department, the 18-wheeler stopped a mile from the accident and left the scene.

The Camry driver had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue tools, and they suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Medical Center by EMS. Crews from ADR Rescue, Columbus County QRV Medic 10 and firefighters from Bolton performed the rescue.

NC State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

