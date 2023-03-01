Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Oak Island announces purchase options for seasonal parking permits

You will be able to buy seasonal permits on March 15-17 and on March 20-21 before the paid...
You will be able to buy seasonal permits on March 15-17 and on March 20-21 before the paid parking takes effect on April 1 in Oak Island.(WECT staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - You will be able to buy seasonal permits on March 15-17 and on March 20-21 before the paid parking takes effect on April 1 in Oak Island.

From March 15 to 17, an Otto Connect employee will be on the first-floor lobby of Town Hall at 4601 Oak Island Drive. Seasonal parking permits will be on sale from 9 a.m. to noon, and town parking permits will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On March 20 and 21, seasonal parking permits will be available to purchase from 9 a.m. to noon by calling 910-200-1497.

Seasonal permits will be available for $175. The limit will be 200 permits per day on the pre-season purchase days and up to 1,000 total after that.

Starting on April 1, parking will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 30. You can buy paid parking and town parking permits via the SurfCast by Otto Connect app or by calling 910-200-1497.

Oak Island asks anyone buying a permit to have their name, zip code, license plate number, registration state, email, phone number and a credit or debit card. In-person sales will accept checks or cash.

Town Council will discuss the purchase options at their meeting on March 2.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.

Latest News

New Hanover County ABC Warehouse
Experts fear growing alcohol abuse issues amid record sales in NC
A controlled burn at Carolina Beach State Park
Fire officials caution against starting at-home fires as controlled burns continue
Coffee with a Cop
Wrightsville Beach police to host Coffee With A Cop event
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial