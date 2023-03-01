Oak Island announces purchase options for seasonal parking permits

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - You will be able to buy seasonal permits on March 15-17 and on March 20-21 before the paid parking takes effect on April 1 in Oak Island.

From March 15 to 17, an Otto Connect employee will be on the first-floor lobby of Town Hall at 4601 Oak Island Drive. Seasonal parking permits will be on sale from 9 a.m. to noon, and town parking permits will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On March 20 and 21, seasonal parking permits will be available to purchase from 9 a.m. to noon by calling 910-200-1497.

Seasonal permits will be available for $175. The limit will be 200 permits per day on the pre-season purchase days and up to 1,000 total after that.

Starting on April 1, parking will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 30. You can buy paid parking and town parking permits via the SurfCast by Otto Connect app or by calling 910-200-1497.

Oak Island asks anyone buying a permit to have their name, zip code, license plate number, registration state, email, phone number and a credit or debit card. In-person sales will accept checks or cash.

Town Council will discuss the purchase options at their meeting on March 2.

