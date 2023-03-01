Senior Connect
North Carolina & Denmark sign offshore wind energy pact

(Source: AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - On Wednesday morning, North Carolina and Denmark entered into an offshore wind energy agreement.

WRAL reports the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Danish Energy Agency entered an agreement to become partners and collaborators in the advancement of offshore wind by sharing information and best practices.

Denmark has been a global leader in the clean energy transition, currently generating about 70% of its electricity from renewables and nearly half of that from wind energy alone.

That expertise that will be valuable as North Carolina aims to meet its own ambitious goals to cut emissions in the energy sector.

Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said the state is currently developing three offshore wind sites at least 20 miles off the coast for the project.

Because of North Carolina’s central location, consistent wind, and shallow waters it has great potential in the industry. There are nearly half-a-million wind energy manufacturing jobs already in the state.

The commerce secretary said this development will reap both environmental and economic benefits.

“The offshore wind and supply chain represents a potential of 100 billion dollars in economic investments, jobs, clean renewable energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses,” she said.

Governor Roy Cooper has set an ambitious target to hit eight gigawatts of energy generated by offshore wind by 2040. That’s enough to power roughly 2.3 million homes.

The state is poised to be a leader in the offshore wind energy sphere due to its coastline, workforce and central location.

