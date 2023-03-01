Man charged with murder following suspicious death in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police say they have arrested a man and charged him with murder following a suspicious death last month.

On February 8, police responded to a suspicious death at 127 Glendale Village Lane where they found the body of a 23-year-old Hispanic male.

Wednesday, police arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Pearsall of Wallace and charged him with murder.

Police did not release any further details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Pearsall is being held without bond in the Duplin County Jail.

