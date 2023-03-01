Senior Connect
Jim Quick & Coastline, Band of Oz and Cat5live to play Carolina Beach Music Festival

A look back at the history of the Carolina Beach Music Festival: The longest running beach...
Tickets are now on sale for the 37th annual Carolina Beach Music Festival from June 2 to 4.(tcw-wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Tickets are now on sale for the 37th annual Carolina Beach Music Festival from June 2-4.

The festival begins with The Tams with the 18K Gold Band on Friday, June 2, at the SeaWitch Tiki Bar with a cover charge of $5.

Then on Saturday, Jim Quick & Coastline, the Band of Oz and the Cat5live band will play near the Carolina Beach boardwalk. Tickets are available for $35 online. Tent space is limited due to the tide this year, so the festival organizers recommend calling soon to make reservations at 910-458-8434.

Brunch at Havannas will be held on Sunday with a discount for anyone with a wristband from the festival. Then at night, Lazy Pirate will host Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot for a shag contest.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

