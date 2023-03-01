Senior Connect
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation

From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four were arrested and over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines were seized in an investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

“The complaint stated Ruben Chavez was selling large amounts of Methamphetamines in the Wilmington area. On Monday February 27th, the investigation was concluded with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office executing a search warrant at 322 Davie Drive and one at 2456 Confederate Dr, Wilmington,” said the NHCSO in a release.

The NHCSO says another warrant was served with the help of the BCSO at 9476 Beulah Ln. in Navassa.

“This collaborative effort led to the arrest of 4 individuals, the seizure of 1,347 grams of Methamphetamines, 104 grams of cocaine, 928 counterfeit pressed pills marked M30 that tested positive for fentanyl, 182 counterfeit pills packaged as Xanax, 178 grams of Marijuana and miscellaneous bulk cash,” said the NHCSO.

The following people were arrested in the investigation:

  • Ruben Chavez – Multiple Trafficking related charges for Methamphetamine/Cocaine/Fentanyl, Multiple PWIMSD Methamphetamine/Cocaine/Fentanyl, Multiple selling a controlled within 1000ft school, Multiple Maintain dwelling/vehicle, along with numerous other narcotic related charges (90 total narcotic charges). He was given a $3,000,000 secure bond.
  • Bernardo Escobedo – 2 Trafficking charges for Fentanyl, PWIMSD Fentanyl and Maintain dwelling. He was held under a $1,500,000 secure bond.
  • Amaya Abby Lopez – Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, Maintain dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $4,000 secure bond.
  • Kiera Michelle Mastin – Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $1,000 secure bond.
Articles seized during the NHCSO investigation.
Articles seized during the NHCSO investigation.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

