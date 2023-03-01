Senior Connect
Forever Family: Bringing awareness to adoption of children in N.C.

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is teaming with Forever Family to feature weekly stories of children in our area who are looking to find homes.

We’ll also highlight those who are making a difference in the lives of children in the foster care system.

For information on Forever Family and Seven Homes Family Foster Care, call 1-888-365-FAMILY.

