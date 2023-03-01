Senior Connect
Experts fear growing alcohol abuse issues amid record sales in NC

New Hanover County's ABC stores made nearly $12 million worth of profit in 2022, the third highest in North Carolina.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s ABC stores made nearly $12 million worth of profit in 2022, the third highest in North Carolina.

For the first time ever, the state surpassed $200 million in alcohol sales in December of last year.

“It’s not surprising. It’s legal, it’s everywhere- everywhere you go,” said Natasha Jackson, therapist at Hakuna Wellness.

As the state reaped the benefits of high sales at ABC locations, Jackson says what we’re seeing now is a cocktail of problems brewed in the pandemic.

“We had individuals that was going to groups, going to AA meetings, going to church, but when everything shut down; they isolated, isolation and got bored alone—those are triggers. So they went back to what they knew to cope with those triggers, and that’s alcohol.”

Startling numbers from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism back that up, with alcohol sales rising by nearly 3 percent in 2020—the highest jump in 50 years. Other studies show the numbers only getting worse in the future, and some say the time is now to turn the tide before it’s too late for the next generation.

