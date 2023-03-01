Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street

Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.
Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.

“You try to get to work on time, you can’t get to work on time and you get mad,” said Alex Perno, who commutes over Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to the Landfall area. “When it’s the traffic that is the cause for that, you think about where you live, and it’s like “are we in New York?” No, we’re in Wilmington. It’s definitely changed and it’s definitely messing up every single day-to-day life, at least mine.”

Crews started construction work on a portion of South Front Street on Monday, closing an exit off of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and blocking access to several blocks of the popular road.

“I knew about it this morning from the news so I kind of looked out for it but for people that didn’t know, it’d probably be a big hassle,” said Christina Skountzos, who dealt with the traffic on Tuesday.

CSX is working to repair railroad tracks that cross Front Street between Meares and Marstellar Streets. Work was supposed to wrap up Friday but now, CSX says it will likely continue until Monday evening.

“I’m from New York and my dad’s been telling me ‘you know, it’s like New York, it’s like we never left,’” said Perno.

Frustrating as it may be for drivers stuck in standstill traffic each day, it’s just as frustrating for businesses. With much of South Front Street closed — the already tucked-away watering hole Waterline Brewing is a bit harder to reach.

“It’s definitely a little frustrating because we have some big events going on this weekend,” said Delaney Moser, Waterline Brewing’s taproom manager. “We’ve got our record tradeshow event happening on Saturday and we work hand in hand with Downtown ILM Markets and they’re going to be putting on a Women’s Market this Sunday.”

Moser was disappointed to hear the closure will likely impact weekend traffic. Now, she wonders what the turnout for the brewery’s planned events will be like and if the inconvenience is enough to drive customers away.

“I’m looking forward to the end of it,” said Perno. “I feel like I sound like an old man but if it’s starting to tick off a guy like me, I think it’s time they start telling us a little bit more about when it’s going to start and when it’s going to stop.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
One died after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 26 at the intersection of U.S....
Woman dies two days after collision on U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise

Latest News

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit onto Front St. to close for several days
The exit off the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17) onto Front Street will be closed from...
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit onto Front St. to close for several days
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that lanes are back open along Market...
Lanes reopen along Market St. near Lendire Road following crash
The Wilmington Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the...
Police respond to two-vehicle collision on Market St. near Gordon Road