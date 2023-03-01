Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.

“You try to get to work on time, you can’t get to work on time and you get mad,” said Alex Perno, who commutes over Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to the Landfall area. “When it’s the traffic that is the cause for that, you think about where you live, and it’s like “are we in New York?” No, we’re in Wilmington. It’s definitely changed and it’s definitely messing up every single day-to-day life, at least mine.”

Crews started construction work on a portion of South Front Street on Monday, closing an exit off of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and blocking access to several blocks of the popular road.

“I knew about it this morning from the news so I kind of looked out for it but for people that didn’t know, it’d probably be a big hassle,” said Christina Skountzos, who dealt with the traffic on Tuesday.

CSX is working to repair railroad tracks that cross Front Street between Meares and Marstellar Streets. Work was supposed to wrap up Friday but now, CSX says it will likely continue until Monday evening.

“I’m from New York and my dad’s been telling me ‘you know, it’s like New York, it’s like we never left,’” said Perno.

Frustrating as it may be for drivers stuck in standstill traffic each day, it’s just as frustrating for businesses. With much of South Front Street closed — the already tucked-away watering hole Waterline Brewing is a bit harder to reach.

“It’s definitely a little frustrating because we have some big events going on this weekend,” said Delaney Moser, Waterline Brewing’s taproom manager. “We’ve got our record tradeshow event happening on Saturday and we work hand in hand with Downtown ILM Markets and they’re going to be putting on a Women’s Market this Sunday.”

Moser was disappointed to hear the closure will likely impact weekend traffic. Now, she wonders what the turnout for the brewery’s planned events will be like and if the inconvenience is enough to drive customers away.

“I’m looking forward to the end of it,” said Perno. “I feel like I sound like an old man but if it’s starting to tick off a guy like me, I think it’s time they start telling us a little bit more about when it’s going to start and when it’s going to stop.”

