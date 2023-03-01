Dosher Memorial Hospital, Southport PD to host ‘Operation Medicine Cabinet’ disposal event

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital and the Southport Police Department will host their 24th semi-annual “Operation Medicine Cabinet” disposal event on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Per the announcement, local residents are invited to drop off unwanted or expired prescription medications at the hospital’s front entrance, located at 924 N Howe St.

Medications that are disposed at the event will be taken by the law enforcement for safe incineration. Additionally, those wishing to participate will be able to drop off their unwanted medications without having to leave their car.

“At Dosher’s last drug drop in October 2022, over 800 local households discarded more than 15,000 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 2,300 milliliters of narcotic liquids,” stated the hospital in its announcement.

For more information about this event, please visit the Dosher Memorial Hospital website, call its marketing and community relations office at (910) 457-3900 or send an email to ileneevans@dosher.org.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.