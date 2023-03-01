Doctor offers advice to help children fighting constipation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As cold and flu season continues to impact schools, some children may also be fighting another common condition.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, constipation is common in children of all ages.

Dr. Amari Howard with Novant Health UNC Children’s shares steps to prevent or relieve constipation.

“There are lifestyle things that we encourage parents to do. Things like hydration, fiber, getting your fruits and vegetables in, having kids be a little bit more active. Then of course if those are not enough, then sometimes we think about- then we think about medications,” Howard said.

If you plan to add fiber to your child’s diet make sure you do a little at a time, so their body gets used to the change.

