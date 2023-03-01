Crews battling brush fire in Pender County
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Several fire agencies are working to contain a brush fire in Pender County.
According to a Facebook post from Pender County Emergency Management, the fire is near Island Creek Rd. in the area of Mississippi Dr. in Rocky Point.
Pender County EMS and the North Carolina Forest Service are both on-site.
Island Creek Rd. is closed at the Pender and New Hanover County Line and Pender Fire Station 28 while teams work to put out the fire.
