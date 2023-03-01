Crews battling brush fire in Pender County

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Several fire agencies are working to contain a brush fire in Pender County.

According to a Facebook post from Pender County Emergency Management, the fire is near Island Creek Rd. in the area of Mississippi Dr. in Rocky Point.

Pender County EMS and the North Carolina Forest Service are both on-site.

Island Creek Rd. is closed at the Pender and New Hanover County Line and Pender Fire Station 28 while teams work to put out the fire.

Pender County Fire Marshals Office is aware of a brush fire off of Island Creek Rd. in the area of Mississippi Dr. in... Posted by Pender County Emergency Management on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.