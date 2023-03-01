Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say

A cheetah slipped outside its enclosure Tuesday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.
By Jacob Comer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska said it has recaptured a cheetah that had escaped from its primary enclosure Tuesday.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, officials at the zoo learned the cheetah had escaped around 3:40 p.m.

The zoo said the cheetah was still behind a public barrier within the Scott African Grasslands and no one was ever in any danger during the incident.

When officials were notified of the cheetah’s escape, they activated emergency protocols. Guests, students and staff were taken to secure areas, and all entry points to the zoo were closed.

Zoo officials said the 5-year-old, 60-pound female cheetah, named Gretchen, was in the staff’s sight the whole time she was outside of her enclosure. At one point, Gretchen reportedly laid down and then responded to the animal care team.

Gretchen was then walked back to her night quarters without further incident, according to WOWT.

Omaha Zoo CEO Dr. Luis Padilla credited the quick response by zoo staff to their regular drills.

The zoo said it’s investigating how the cheetah was able to escape from its primary enclosure, and the specific area will be reviewed.

According to the zoo, Gretchen was born at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. Gretchen currently lives at the zoo in the Scott African Grasslands with her mother and three sisters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.

Latest News

Brian Hodgin
Wilmington PD: Man accused of hitting person with car after robbery
A toilet bowl
Doctor offers advice to help children fighting constipation
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Severe weather brings out scammers
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams that can follow