CFCC to host construction-focused career fair

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced a construction industry career fair for March 15.

According to the announcement, the fair, which will be open to the public and free to attend, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. in the NA Building at CFCC’s North Campus, located at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.

“The career fair is an excellent opportunity for current students and public members interested in pursuing a career in the construction industry to explore their options and connect with potential employers,” stated the announcement from CFCC. “Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally.”

Forty local companies will be present and opportunities are available for those seeking full-time, part-time or internship experience. Additionally, representatives from CFCC’s Construction Industry Programs will be present, including Construction Management, HVAC, Plumbing, Engineering, Landscaping, Interior Design, Architectural Technology and Welding.

For more information about this event, please visit the CFCC website.

