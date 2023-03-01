Senior Connect
Career fair with Harbor Freight scheduled for today

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the NC Works Career Center located at 1994 S. 17th Street.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board will hold a career fair with Harbor Freight on Wednesday, March 1.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the NC Works Career Center located at 1994 S. 17th Street.

Recruitment is open for 25-30 staff members. The available positions include stocking supervisor, sales supervisor, stocking associate, sales associate and seasonal associate.

You also can apply at www.ncworks.gov.

