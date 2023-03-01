Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office alerting public to court date scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has posted a warning regarding a scam involving a fictitious sergeant.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Leland physician received a call from ‘Sgt. George West’, who told him he had missed a court date as an expert witness and has been penalized. He was then told to go to purchase gift cards.

Detectives have advised citizens that the BCSO and local courts do not accept gift cards for payments.

