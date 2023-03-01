Brunswick Co. man wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A celebration broke out in a Calabash convenience store after an Ocean Isle Beach man won a $100,000 prize on a scratch-off ticket.

“I was jumping up and down in the store,” Donald Burgess said. “I could have danced on the counter.”

Burgess, a 61-year-old handyman, bought his $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive SW in Calabash.

“The store employees and customers were all congratulating me,” he said.

Burgess called the win a game-changer for him and his daughter.

“It will certainly make our lives better,” he said. “I’m a single dad and this really and truly is a blessing.

“I always dreamed something like this would happen, but I never really believed it until now.”

Burgess arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

Burgess said he will use the money to pay some bills and pay off his truck.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.