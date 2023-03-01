Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

LIVE: Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary

President Joe Biden is helping to mark the anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security's creation. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Department of Homeland Security.

The event, hosted by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, will feature performances and special guests, the agency said.

The department came into being in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Eleven days after the attacks, Pennsylvania Gov Tom Ridge was appointed the director of what was then the Office of Homeland Security in the White House. The office was created to help safeguard the country against terrorism and respond to any future attacks.

With the passage of the Homeland Security Act by Congress in November 2002, the Department of Homeland Security formally came into being, opening its doors as an agency on March 1, 2003.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.

Latest News

FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Final arguments to begin after Murdaugh jury visit to Moselle property