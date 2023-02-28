Wilmington crews responding to Lehigh Road fire; one injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a working house fire at 318 Lehigh Road.

According to the announcement, Wilmington Fire Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department, Vidant - New Hanover EMS and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are assisting at the scene.

There has been one reported injury as a result of this incident. The homeowner received minor burns while trying to extinguish the flames before authorities arrived.

The fire’s cause is under investigation by the New Hanover County Office of the Fire Marshall.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.