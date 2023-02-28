‘Top Secret Hike’ to be held in Topsail Beach on March 11

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Groups in Pender County will present the Topsail Beach ‘Top Secret Hike’ on March 11 starting at the Missiles and More Museum.

This hike is one of several family-friendly monthly hikes being held in Pender Co. to celebrate the Year of the Trail. The hike will be presented by the Historical Society of Topsail Island, the Missiles and More Museum, and Pender County Tourism.

Free hikes will be offered every 30 minutes starting at 11 a.m., and the last hike will begin at 2 p.m.

“This is a free 1-mile, family fun hike,” said Janine Stidley, director of the Missiles and More Museum. “The entire path is paved which makes the Top Secret Hike wheelchair and stroller accessible.”

