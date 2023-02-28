Senior Connect
Preparation, confidence top expert’s list for successful negotiations

Top negotiator: Don’t be afraid to walk away from the deal
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - If you’re preparing to head into negotiations for products or services, experts in the field recommended you prepare beforehand to be more confident when haggling over a price.

Shapiro Negotiations Institute managing partner Andres Lares said many people feel anxious before a negotiation because they don’t want to appear too pushy or possibly leave money on the table.

Lares said the best way to combat nervousness is to be prepared. He suggested you write out what you want to say, create a script and then practice it.

Lares also shared several red flags to beware of during a negotiation:

  • If someone is being very pushy it’s likely that they do not have many options to negotiate
  • Anyone trying to exert a lot of pressure may be trying to intimidate you instead of adding value to the deal
  • Go with your gut if you feel the other side isn’t listening to you
  • Beware of people who try to talk over you or talk too much

Lastly, Lares said don’t be afraid to take a step back if you feel like there is no true collaboration. If the other side isn’t giving a little or even trying to meet you in the middle, it may not be the deal for you.

