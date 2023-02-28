Senior Connect
Plans submitted for Sheetz on Shipyard Blvd.

According to plans submitted Monday, the Sheetz store would be located at 2435 Independence...
According to plans submitted Monday, the Sheetz store would be located at 2435 Independence Blvd. at the intersection with Shipyard Blvd.(wvir)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington planning department for a Sheetz convenience store.

According to plans submitted Monday, the 6,139-square-foot store would be located at 2435 Independence Blvd. at the intersection with Shipyard Blvd.

Last December, Sheetz announced two stores were coming to area - one on Independence Blvd. and one on Country Club Road in Hampstead.

According to the City of Wilmington website, a date has not been set at this time for the Technical Review Committee to discuss the plans for the Independence Blvd. location.

Plans have been submitted for a Sheetz in Wilmington.
Plans have been submitted for a Sheetz in Wilmington.(Sheetz)

