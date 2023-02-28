Plans submitted for Sheetz on Shipyard Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington planning department for a Sheetz convenience store.

According to plans submitted Monday, the 6,139-square-foot store would be located at 2435 Independence Blvd. at the intersection with Shipyard Blvd.

Last December, Sheetz announced two stores were coming to area - one on Independence Blvd. and one on Country Club Road in Hampstead.

According to the City of Wilmington website, a date has not been set at this time for the Technical Review Committee to discuss the plans for the Independence Blvd. location.

Plans have been submitted for a Sheetz in Wilmington. (Sheetz)

