P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the operation of the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program during the 2022-23 school year.

The P-EBT program helps eligible K-12 students and young children who cannot access free or reduced-price meals at school or in childcare centers due to COVID-19-related absences or closures. The program provides benefits on a debit-like card to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. With most students now receiving meals in school, many will no longer receive P-EBT or only a small amount when the student experiences a COVID-19-related absence.

“The P-EBT program has been a critical resource for so many North Carolina families,” said Susan Gale Perry, the NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being. “When a child misses a day of school or child care, the reality for many is missing out on meals that day too. The P-EBT program has helped to fill in the gaps for more than 1.6 million children since the beginning of the pandemic and we look forward to providing more nutrition assistance this school year.”

The first rounds of benefits for K-12 students and young children in childcare will be issued in March and will cover benefits accrued from Sept. 2022 through Feb. 2023. The program will continue until the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11.

A family will be automatically mailed a card one to three weeks after the first issuance for when they are eligible. Any child eligible to receive P-EBT will automatically get benefits on their P-EBT or Food and Nutrition Services card without further action.

Students attending school that are approved for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program are automatically eligible for P-EBT, but they will only get P-EBT benefits for days their attendance record reflects they had one or more COVID-19-related absences.

Families can check to see if their child’s school participates in the National School Lunch Program here. Children 5 years old and younger are automatically eligible for P-EBT if they have Food and Nutrition Services. Families should apply for free or reduced-price meals through their child’s school or for FNS before May 1. Benefit amounts for this age group will be calculated monthly and posted to the P-EBT website.

Families can apply for FNS online or through their local DSS office by filling out a paper application here. To learn more about additional food and nutrition resources, visit here and here or dial 211, especially if their child(ren) is no longer eligible for P-EBT or they need help buying food after P-EBT ends.

The deadline for becoming eligible is May 31 for both students and young children, and these applications can take at least a month to process. NCDHHS will announce when issuances begin through social media and on the P-EBT website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.