New Hanover High School Boys Basketball team to play quarterfinals Tuesday night
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s Boys Basketball team is only three wins away from a state championship.
The Wildcats will host Holly Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in Brogden Hall.
The team earned the #1 seed in the 4A bracket after losing just twice in the regular season.
Teachers, students and fans attending the matchup are asked to wear white in support of the Wildcats.
❕WHITE OUT BROGDEN❕— New Hanover Boys Basketball (@NHHSWildcatsMBB) February 27, 2023
All teachers, students, and fans attending Tuesdays 4th round matchup are asked to PACK Brogden Hall and wear WHITE to the game!
Lets bring a HOME COURT ADVANTAGE we won’t forget! pic.twitter.com/ayYUVUx1AT
