New Hanover High School Boys Basketball team to play quarterfinals Tuesday night

Brogden Hall at New Hanover High School
Brogden Hall at New Hanover High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s Boys Basketball team is only three wins away from a state championship.

The Wildcats will host Holly Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in Brogden Hall.

The team earned the #1 seed in the 4A bracket after losing just twice in the regular season.

Teachers, students and fans attending the matchup are asked to wear white in support of the Wildcats.

