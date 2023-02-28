New Hanover High School Boys Basketball team to play quarterfinals Tuesday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s Boys Basketball team is only three wins away from a state championship.

The Wildcats will host Holly Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in Brogden Hall.

The team earned the #1 seed in the 4A bracket after losing just twice in the regular season.

Teachers, students and fans attending the matchup are asked to wear white in support of the Wildcats.

❕WHITE OUT BROGDEN❕



All teachers, students, and fans attending Tuesdays 4th round matchup are asked to PACK Brogden Hall and wear WHITE to the game!



Lets bring a HOME COURT ADVANTAGE we won’t forget! pic.twitter.com/ayYUVUx1AT — New Hanover Boys Basketball (@NHHSWildcatsMBB) February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.