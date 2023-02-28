Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover Co. Board of Education will not discuss mask policy at next meeting

Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.
Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of a far-right extremist group called the Proud Boys have attended several New Hanover County Board of Education meetings in recent months.

The group wears masks to those meetings, which District Attorney Ben David says is illegal. Despite the state law, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon says he will not enforce that law.

READ MORE: DA says masking for anonymity at public meetings is illegal, but NHCSO won’t unmask the Proud Boys

Stephanie Kraybill, a school board member, had asked for a discussion about the board’s mask policy for meetings to be put on the agenda for the next regular meeting on March 7. Board Chairman Pete Wildeboer said during an agenda review meeting Tuesday that any discussion about that policy will have to wait until April.

“The agenda has come up and we have a lot of things to discuss,” said Wildeboer. “It will be discussed. The policy says it will be discussed in the next two meetings, so it is on for the April meeting.”

Chants broke out from some members of the crowd during February’s board meeting calling for members of the Proud Boys to be removed from the building. Kraybill hopes that does not happen again at next week’s meeting.

“I am upset we’re not talking about it in March,” Kraybill said. “We’ll see what happens in March and if we have another situation like we had last month, then, you know, that will just show that the urgency is necessary.”

Kraybill wants to make sure the board is in compliance with state laws.

“All I’m looking at is to make sure that we would apply the law across the board to all of our attendees, and that everybody at the meeting feels safe and feels able to speak their mind without having any retaliation,” Kraybill said. “It is not against one group at all.”

The school board will meet at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, March 7, at the Board of Education Center.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
One died after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 26 at the intersection of U.S....
Woman dies two days after collision on U.S. 17 in Brunswick Co.
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise

Latest News

A recent report shows suicide is a leading cause of death in children between ages 10 and 17.
Statewide report shows 2021 teen suicide rates the highest in decades
Black History Month: Gullah Geechee Culture
NHC School Board will not discuss masking despite proud boys' appearance
Black History Month: Gullah Geechee Culture
Black History Month: Gullah Geechee Culture