NCDOT replacing bridge on North Mulberry RD NW near Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is currently in the process of replacing the bridge on North Mulberry Rd NW.

One lane is temporarily closed and automated traffic control devices have been installed, and the road will stay one-way at the location. The devices are set on timers and cycle approximately every minute and a half to allow the movement of traffic.

“The lane closure is to remain in place for the foreseeable future. Please do not drive around the automated stop arms when they are in the down position,” the Town of Shallotte wrote in a Facebook post.

