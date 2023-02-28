Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Moores Creek to conduct controlled burn on March 1

Moores Creek Battlefield in Pender County would shut down starting Tuesday afternoon.
Moores Creek Battlefield in Pender County would shut down starting Tuesday afternoon.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield will conduct a controlled burn in the park starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday March 1.

The burn will last approximately five hours with residual smoke and small spot fires continuing through the rest of the day and evening.

“For the safety of visitors and the staff conducting the prescribed fire, some areas of the park will be inaccessible during the controlled burn,” a news release states. “The areas affected include the Savannah Fire Management Unit and a portion of the Southeast Fire Management Unit, which is situated across NC Hwy 210 from the park.

“The Savannah Unit is the area in between the Visitor Center and Battlefield, and the park’s History Trail encircles it.”

About 11 acres of the park will be treated.

Moores Creek National Battlefield will conduct a controlled burn in the park starting at 10...
Moores Creek National Battlefield will conduct a controlled burn in the park starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday March 1.(Moores Creek National Battlefield)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise

Latest News

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
LIVE: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
Brogden Hall at New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School Boys Basketball team to play quarterfinals Tuesday night
The 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 11.
22nd Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 11
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Guitarists Tommy Emmanuel and Citizen Cope to play concerts in Wilmington