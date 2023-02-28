Moores Creek to conduct controlled burn on March 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield will conduct a controlled burn in the park starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday March 1.

The burn will last approximately five hours with residual smoke and small spot fires continuing through the rest of the day and evening.

“For the safety of visitors and the staff conducting the prescribed fire, some areas of the park will be inaccessible during the controlled burn,” a news release states. “The areas affected include the Savannah Fire Management Unit and a portion of the Southeast Fire Management Unit, which is situated across NC Hwy 210 from the park.

“The Savannah Unit is the area in between the Visitor Center and Battlefield, and the park’s History Trail encircles it.”

About 11 acres of the park will be treated.

