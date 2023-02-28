Senior Connect
Medical marijuana legalization bill passes NC Senate in bipartisan vote

By Will Doran
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - State senators voted to legalize medical marijuana Tuesday, for the second year in a row.

The bill passed 36-10, although it still needs to pass another vote on Wednesday, mostly a formality before it can head to the House. It’s largely — but not entirely — the same as the bill that passed last year, when it passed the Senate 36-7.

The bill never moved forward in the House last year, despite the broad bipartisan support it received in the Senate. House GOP leaders weren’t convinced to make it law.

But supporters have higher hopes this year. Republican Sen. Bill Rabon, a top legislative leader, is the bill’s lead sponsor and recently told reporters that he believes there’s more support in the House GOP than there was last year.

North Carolina is one of a small number of states yet to legalize medical marijuana, although polling shows broad public support for the idea across racial, political and other demographics.

You can read the full story at WRAL here.

