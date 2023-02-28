Guitarists Tommy Emmanuel and Citizen Cope to play concerts in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Citizen Cope will play on May 5 and Tommy Emmanuel will play on July 19 at the venue.

Citizen Cope is performing as part of his Spring 2023 Solo Acoustic Tour. Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website this Friday at 10 a.m. The Live Nation presale code is OPENER.

Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will perform with Richard Smith, and tickets will go on sale here at the same time this Friday.

Both concerts are part of the Rev Rocks Concert Series.

