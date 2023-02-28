Senior Connect
Guitarists Tommy Emmanuel and Citizen Cope to play concerts in Wilmington

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Citizen Cope will play on May 5 and Tommy Emmanuel will play on July 19 at the venue.

Citizen Cope is performing as part of his Spring 2023 Solo Acoustic Tour. Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website this Friday at 10 a.m. The Live Nation presale code is OPENER.

Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will perform with Richard Smith, and tickets will go on sale here at the same time this Friday.

Both concerts are part of the Rev Rocks Concert Series.

See more musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023

