Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Gov. Roy Cooper urges Congress to aid in childcare crisis

The governor announced the grants at the East Carolina Heart Institute.
The governor announced the grants at the East Carolina Heart Institute.(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper has sent a letter urging the state congressional delegation to seek all available opportunities to make recurring investments in childcare.

According to a release from the governor’s office, North Carolina had 3,120 fewer childcare workers than the state would have if pre-pandemic employment trends had continued as of 2021. The childcare crisis costs the state $3.5 billion each year in lost earnings, productivity, and revenue.

Recent surveys state almost half of all working parents say the number of hours they can work has been compromised by a lack of childcare options, and one-fifth stated they have had to leave the labor market entirely.

“North Carolina needs recurring federal investment in quality child care right now to keep our children learning and our economy growing. We need childcare programs that can afford to stay open. We also need teachers who can afford to stay in the classroom,” Cooper said.

The state has already invested American Rescue Plan funds in childcare to support childcare workers to help more than 4,000 childcare programs stay open and increase pay for more than 41,000 teachers and staff, but that funding is about to run out.

“Quality childcare is critical for supporting children’s education while making it possible for parents to work,” Cooper said. “We know that the childcare industry is facing enormous challenges finding teachers and keeping their doors open, so Congress must invest significantly to protect our children, our economy and our workforce.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise

Latest News

All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in...
Black History Month: Week 5
Houston Moore, a Wilmington Housing Authority property
Affordable housing public forum to be held at UNCW
N.C. Rice Festival
Food, entertainment and other events scheduled for N.C. Rice Festival from March 2-4
Moores Creek Battlefield in Pender County would shut down starting Tuesday afternoon.
Moores Creek to conduct controlled burn on March 1