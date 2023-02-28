Gov. Roy Cooper urges Congress to aid in childcare crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper has sent a letter urging the state congressional delegation to seek all available opportunities to make recurring investments in childcare.

According to a release from the governor’s office, North Carolina had 3,120 fewer childcare workers than the state would have if pre-pandemic employment trends had continued as of 2021. The childcare crisis costs the state $3.5 billion each year in lost earnings, productivity, and revenue.

Recent surveys state almost half of all working parents say the number of hours they can work has been compromised by a lack of childcare options, and one-fifth stated they have had to leave the labor market entirely.

“North Carolina needs recurring federal investment in quality child care right now to keep our children learning and our economy growing. We need childcare programs that can afford to stay open. We also need teachers who can afford to stay in the classroom,” Cooper said.

The state has already invested American Rescue Plan funds in childcare to support childcare workers to help more than 4,000 childcare programs stay open and increase pay for more than 41,000 teachers and staff, but that funding is about to run out.

“Quality childcare is critical for supporting children’s education while making it possible for parents to work,” Cooper said. “We know that the childcare industry is facing enormous challenges finding teachers and keeping their doors open, so Congress must invest significantly to protect our children, our economy and our workforce.”

