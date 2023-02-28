Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: exceptionally warm February ends, changes brewing for March

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Feb. 27, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An exceptionally warm February that has sponsored numerous near-record temperatures - and for Wilmington specifically: four official daily record highs and one all-time monthly high - is set to end on a fittingly toasty note. Your First Alert Forecast for this Tuesday the 28th features lots of sunshine, a westerly i.e. offshore wind flow, and afternoon high temperatures from the upper 70s to middle 80s. So, there is a great chance Wilmington will at least approach its daily record of 85... and a fair chance the record breaks. Please be very cautious with flame amid the warm, dry breezes.

Your First Alert Forecast rolls on with more warmth and dryness for Wednesday, March 1. Then, a frontal system will orchestrate some modest shower and storm chances, including 20% for Thursday, 40% for Thursday night, and 20% for Friday. Independent of this spotty activity, be alert for an uptick in punchy 35+ mph southwesterly wind gusts by Friday. Breezes will slacken and assume a cooler character for the first weekend of March with daytime temperatures settling through the 70s and 60s and nighttime readings sinking at least as low as the 40s. Inklings of a chillier pattern exist for the second week of the new month - for now, at least...

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Police responded to a shotspotter alert at the Hillcrest housing complex in Wilmington Sunday...
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Feb. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Feb. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Feb. 27, 2023
First Alert Forecast: February to hand off to March amid warm winds
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Feb. 27, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Feb. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Feb. 26, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: shaking off some showers, looking ahead to March