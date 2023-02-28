First Alert Forecast: exceptionally warm February ends, changes brewing for March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An exceptionally warm February that has sponsored numerous near-record temperatures - and for Wilmington specifically: four official daily record highs and one all-time monthly high - is set to end on a fittingly toasty note. Your First Alert Forecast for this Tuesday the 28th features lots of sunshine, a westerly i.e. offshore wind flow, and afternoon high temperatures from the upper 70s to middle 80s. So, there is a great chance Wilmington will at least approach its daily record of 85... and a fair chance the record breaks. Please be very cautious with flame amid the warm, dry breezes.

Your First Alert Forecast rolls on with more warmth and dryness for Wednesday, March 1. Then, a frontal system will orchestrate some modest shower and storm chances, including 20% for Thursday, 40% for Thursday night, and 20% for Friday. Independent of this spotty activity, be alert for an uptick in punchy 35+ mph southwesterly wind gusts by Friday. Breezes will slacken and assume a cooler character for the first weekend of March with daytime temperatures settling through the 70s and 60s and nighttime readings sinking at least as low as the 40s. Inklings of a chillier pattern exist for the second week of the new month - for now, at least...

