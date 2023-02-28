Evergreen man arrested on multiple drug charges following CCSO investigation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details surrounding a narcotics investigation that spanned multiple months.

According to their release, investigators with the CCSO Vice-Narcotics Division successfully purchased illegal narcotics from 26-year-old Austin Tanner Blackwell, of Evergreen, while investigating drug distribution in the county.

On Feb. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at Blackwell’s Old Lumberton Road residence, where they seized Suboxone strips, Tramadol and methamphetamine within the residence and from the person of Blackwell, who was in the yard when they arrived.

Blackwell has been charged with:

Felony Sell Schedule III Controlled Substance

Felony Sell Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep and Sell a Controlled Substance

Two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep and Sell a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

As of this time, he is being held at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $170,000 secured bond.

