COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help purchasing school supplies for special education students

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A special education teacher at Belville Elementary could use some help. Tena Perry is hoping to get several classroom supplies not provided by the school district.

She’s hoping to get learn-to-count puzzles among other items for her students with special needs. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“My project is called Super Sharp Sharks,” Perry said. “It’s to create an environment for learning for my special education students as well as students throughout the county as I travel to different schools.”

She also needs construction paper, magnetic shape sorting rods, and wooden pattern blocks -- just to name a few.

Ms. Perry needs $663. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

