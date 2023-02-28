Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Black History Month: Week 5

All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in...
All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All month long we are highlighting places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina.

Community Hospital

Community Hospital opened in 1921. It was the first hospital to exclusively serve African Americans.

James Walker Hospital in Wilmington was a predominantly white medical center. There was a special section for Black people, but doctors were not allowed to treat patients there.

In 1958, New Hanover County residents approved a bond to build a new hospital that would serve all patients, both Black and white.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center would open in 1967.

The Community Hospital was torn down in 1978.

Althea Gibson

Althea Gibson moved to Wilmington in 1946 and started training at the home of Dr. Hubert A. Eaton.

She graduated from Williston High School.

Gibson went on to become the first African American to win the U.S. Nationals, which later became the U.S. Open.

She was the first Black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title in 1956.

The tennis complex at Empie Park is named after her.

Gibson was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1971.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
One person was injured in a crash at Ocean Hwy and Calabash Rd.
One person critically injured in crash on US-17 in Brunswick County
Brunswick County is experiencing growing pains as the latest tax reassessment led some...
Brunswick County residents concerned about taxes as property values rise

Latest News

Althea Gibson went on to become the first African American to win the U.S. Nationals, which...
Black History Month: Althea Gibson
Community Hospital opened in 1921. It
Black History Month: Community Hospital
Houston Moore, a Wilmington Housing Authority property
Affordable housing public forum to be held at UNCW
The 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 11.
22nd Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 11