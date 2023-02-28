Biologist: Endangered right whale calf spotted off Carolina Beach coast

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A young right whale spotted off the coast of Carolina Beach this past Sunday is actually one of only a few hundred whales of its kind in the entire world.

The North Atlantic right whale is an endangered species, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that less than 350 remain.

“This is a one-year-old right whale, the 2022 calf of Catalog #2753 ‘Arpeggio.’” said Tom Pitchford, a wildlife biologist at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to Pitchford, right whales can be individually identified by the natural markings on their head that appear rough or textured and cream-colored. Arpeggio is 25 years old, and this whale calf is her third. He is so young that he doesn’t have his own catalog number.

“He has been sighted several times this winter off Florida and Georgia, most recently off Wassaw Sound, GA on Feb 14. Many right whales are all black, but some have a white belly pattern like this whale - a trait he shares with his mother. The white belly pattern can also be used for individual identification.” Pitchford said.

The commission also took a photo of the calf last year along with his mother, which can be seen below:

Right whale Catalog #2753 'Arpeggio' and calf about 7NM off Jekyll Island, GA on Feb. 9, 2022. Catalog #2753 is 25 years old, and this is her third calf. From the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, taken under NOAA permit 20556-0. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, taken under NOAA permit 20556-0)

In the unlikely event you see a right whale, Pitchford says to stay far from it and report the sighting by calling 877-WHALE-HELP.

You can learn more about identifying right whales here and see more photos of the whale below.

A right whale calf spotted off of Carolina Beach in North Carolina. His mother is Catalog #2753 'Arpeggio' (Jacob Reinwand)

A right whale calf spotted off of Carolina Beach in North Carolina. His mother is Catalog #2753 'Arpeggio' (Jacob Reinwand)

A right whale calf spotted off of Carolina Beach in North Carolina. His mother is Catalog #2753 'Arpeggio' (Jacob Reinwand)

A right whale calf spotted off of Carolina Beach in North Carolina. His mother is Catalog #2753 'Arpeggio' (Jacob Reinwand)

A right whale calf spotted off of Carolina Beach in North Carolina. His mother is Catalog #2753 'Arpeggio' (Jacob Reinwand)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.