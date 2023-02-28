Almost two years later, agencies continue to search for missing Bladen Co. man

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies, including the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing the search for Brandon McDonald.

“Friday, February 24, 2023 a multiple agency task force including Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, Laurinburg Police Dept., Laurinburg Fire Dept., Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Search and Rescue, Hamlet Search and Rescue, Hamlet Fire Dept., NCK9 ERT, Cordova Fire Dept. continue to search thick wooded areas in Laurinburg for Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald from Bladen County,” stated the BCSO release.

McDonald was last heard from on March 25 of 2021 by his family and investigators believe he was last seen in Scotland County.

“There is a $5,000 Governor Reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons believed to be involved in McDonald’s disappearance,” said the BCSO.

Authorities stated that the search will continue. Those with information can confidentially contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

